PharmaMar ha anunciado este jueves que presentará, junto con sus socios, tres nuevos pósteres de diversos estudios clínicos con Zepzelca (lurbinectedina), Yondelis (trabectedina) y PM14, en el congreso de ASCO 2021. Este reunión anual virtual de la Sociedad Americana de Oncología Clínica se celebrará del 4 al 8 de junio.

El estudio sobre Zepzelca está firmado por Alejandro Falcón como autor principal y aparece bajo el título 'Lurbinectedin (LUR) in combination with irinotecan (IRI) in patients (pts) with advanced endometrial carcinoma'. El de Yondelis, realizado por Daniel Pink, se titula 'Efficacy and safety of nivolumab and trabectedin in pretreated patients with advanced soft tissue sarcomas (STS): Preliminary results of a phase II trial of the German Interdisciplinary Sarcoma Group (GISG-15, NitraSarc) for the non-L sarcoma cohort'. Y, finalmente, el de PM14, de María Vieito, lleva como título 'First-in-human study of PM14 in patients with advanced solid tumors'.