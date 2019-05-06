LOGIN

Últimas horas

Análisis Técnicos

Visión de Expertos

Consenso analistas

Últimas noticias

cierre mercado:   MADRID Cerrado   -   NUEVA YORK Cerrado   -   TOKIO Cerrado
  1. 09:28

    El bitcoin se lo piensa muy mucho antes de atacar la fortísima resistencia de los $6.000

  2. 09:19

    Telefónica: más le vale rebotar desde la base del lateral

  3. 09:18

    Petróleo: otra vez en la MM200 diaria

  1. 04 may

    Venezuela: Barclays ve más cerca la caída del régimen de Nicolás Maduro

  2. 01 may

    Una Fed "en equilibrio perfecto" no cambiará su 'paciente' política monetaria

  3. 29 abr

    Goldman Sachs busca rentabilidades superiores al 10% al invertir en renovables

  1. 27 abr

    El secreto de Facebook: ganó 2,5 dólares por usuario diario en el primer trimestre

  2. 22 abr

    Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Bankia y Sabadell: ¿qué esperar de sus resultados?

  3. 21 abr

    Cómo aprovechar el cambio climático para invertir con éxito a largo plazo

  1. 09:28

    El bitcoin se lo piensa muy mucho antes de atacar la fortísima resistencia de los $6.000

  2. 09:27

    Trump se juega el acuerdo con China por su último "farol" con los aranceles

  3. 09:22

    Economía/Bolsa.- El Ibex 35 abre la sesión con fuertes caídas

El petróleo cede un 2% tras el nuevo órdago de Trump

| |
Nieves Amigo
Bolsamania | 06 may, 2019 08:27
ep petroleo 20180813132207
PETRÓLEOEUROPA PRESS - Archivo

El petróleo también esta sufriendo las consecuencias del último tuit de Donald Trump, en el que el presidente estadounidense amenaza con aumentar los aranceles sobre productos chinos desde el 10% actual hasta el 25% este mismo viernes. También amenaza con aplicar aranceles del 25% sobre más productos chinos "en breve".

Te Regalamos un número de la revista Estrategias de Inversión