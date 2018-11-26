WOLTERS KLUWER -

Wolters Kluwer Partners with Mayer Brown LLP for Tax Attorney Webinar on Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Wolters Kluwer Partners with Mayer Brown LLP for Tax Attorney Webinar on Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Webinar will address key issues related to the legislation, with an emphasis on 2018 IRS guidance

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of a three-part webinar series in partnership with renowned law firm Mayer Brown LLP to examine the most impactful areas of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Participants will have the opportunity to earn free CLE credits by attending each live hour-long webinar.

The webinars will be led by Mayer Brown Tax Transactions & Consulting partners Thomas A. Humphreys and Remmelt A. Reigersman. Linda O'Brien, a leading tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate the webinars and guide the discussion around key subject areas, including pass-through entities, corporate taxation and international taxation.

"The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 impacted numerous areas of the law and virtually every taxpayer," said Linda O'Brien, tax analyst for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "In partnership with Mayer Brown's acclaimed tax practitioners, this webinar series will provide tax advisors with key insights on the most complex and consequential impacts, including the new provisions and focus on 2018 IRS guidance, and prospects for future guidance in 2019 and beyond."

"In the year since the U.S. Congress passed sweeping domestic and international tax law changes in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, we have seen a flood of IRS guidance interpreting the new rules with more to come," said Thomas A. Humphreys, Tax Transactions & Consulting partner of Mayer Brown. "With these three seminars in partnership with Wolters Kluwer, we look forward to helping tax advisors understand how to interpret the most significant effects of the legislation."

The series kicks off on Tuesday, November 27 with "Section 199A and Other Provisions Affecting Pass-Through Vehicles." Topics will include the changes from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, the treatment of pass-through entities, carried interest income, limits on interest deductibility for business interest and the Elimination of "technical termination" rule. To register for this complimentary live session, which includes free CLE credit, click the link below:Wolters Kluwer Presents: Mayer Brown Tax Reform Series - Session One: Section 199A and Other Provisions Affecting Pass-Through VehiclesTuesday, November 27, 2-3 PM EST

The second in the series, "Impact on U.S. Corporations and Their Shareholders of the New 21% Corporate Tax Rate, Section 163(j) Interest Limits and Other New Provisions," will take place on Tuesday, December 4. Webinar attendees will review corporate tax planning, post-Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and will review 2018 IRS guidance under the new provisions, including the new Code section 163(j) limit on the deduction of business interest, changes in the NOL carryover rules, immediate expensing of equipment costs under new Code section 168(k), the reduction in the corporate income tax rate and other domestic corporate tax provisions.

To register for this complimentary live session, which includes free CLE credit, click the link below: Wolters Kluwer Presents: Mayer Brown Tax Reform Series - Session Two: Impact on U.S. Corporations and Their Shareholders of the New 21% Corporate Tax Rate, Section 163(j) Interest Limits and Other New Provisions Tuesday, December 4, 3-4 PM EST

The third webinar in the series, titled "The New World of U.S. International Taxation After the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ", will take place on December 11. The webinar will cover the various components of that reform including the new GILTI regime and the GILTI proposed regulations. To register for this complimentary live session, which includes free CLE credit, click the link below:Wolters Kluwer Presents: Mayer Brown Tax Reform Series - Session Three: The New World of U.S. International Taxation After the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Tuesday, December 11, 10-11 AM EST

About Mayer Brown LLPMayer Brown is a distinctively global law firm, uniquely positioned to advise the world's leading companies and financial institutions on their most complex deals and disputes. With extensive reach across four continents, we are the only integrated law firm in the world with approximately 200 lawyers in each of the world's three largest financial centers—New York, London and Hong Kong—the backbone of the global economy. We have deep experience in high-stakes litigation and complex transactions across industry sectors, including our signature strength, the global financial services industry. Our diverse teams of lawyers are recognized by our clients as strategic partners with deep commercial instincts and a commitment to creatively anticipating their needs and delivering excellence in everything we do. Our "one-firm" culture—seamless and integrated across all practices and regions—ensures that our clients receive the best of our knowledge and experience.

Visit MayerBrown.com

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. is part of Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL), a global leader in information, software solutions and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2017 annual revenues of €4.4 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com

