U.S. News Announces the 2020 Best Cruise Lines U.S. News Announces the 2020 Best Cruise Lines Royal Caribbean, Seabourn, Disney and Viking Earn Top Awards; Cruise Lines Invest in Eco-friendly Initiatives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, publisher of Best Hotels, Best Vacations and Best Travel Rewards Programs, today announced the 2020 Best Cruise Lines rankings, evaluating 176 ships in 17 top cruise lines across six categories. The rankings help travelers select the best cruise by brand, region, traveler type and budget.

With its impressive list of amenities (including zip lines and ice skating rinks), abundance of dining options and variety of itineraries at an affordable price point, Royal Caribbean International takes the No. 1 spot as the Best Cruise Line for the Money. Viking Ocean Cruises is the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Couples and Best Luxury Cruise Line thanks to its adult-focused environment and luxurious, romantic amenities, such as fireplaces in each ship's common area and private verandas in every stateroom.

Disney Cruise Line, which offers ships tailored specifically to children and families, has remained the No. 1 Best Cruise Line for Families since U.S. News began ranking cruise lines. Additionally, for the seventh consecutive year, Disney is also the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean. Seabourn Cruise Line remains the No. 1 Best Cruise Line in the Mediterranean for 2020.

Cruise lines are also joining recent initiatives across many industries to become more environmentally conscious. Some lines are investing in liquefied natural gas-powered ships and eliminating single-use plastics on board to directly offset their environmental impact. Additionally, cruise lines are adding more unique sailing locations to their itinerary offerings as less-traveled destinations gain popularity, such as Antarctica, Madagascar and the Galapagos Islands.

"Cruise lines are constantly adapting to new trends and providing updated amenities to directly cater to what consumers want," said Nicola Wood, travel editor at U.S. News. "Whether you're planning your first voyage or you're a seasoned cruiser, the U.S. News Best Cruise Lines rankings offer insights to simplify your travel decisions based on your budget and chosen destination."

The methodology for the Best Cruise Lines rankings factors in expert evaluations of cruise ship quality, reputation among travelers, results from health assessments conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other factors, such as price class and itinerary offerings.

2020 U.S. News Best Cruise Lines Rankings

For the Money1. Royal Caribbean International2. Celebrity Cruises3. Norwegian Cruise Line

For Luxury1. Viking Ocean Cruises2. Seabourn Cruise Line3. Crystal Cruises

For Families1. Disney Cruise Line2. Royal Caribbean International3. Carnival Cruise Line

For Couples1. Viking Ocean Cruises2. Seabourn Cruise Line3. Crystal Cruises

In the Mediterranean1. Seabourn Cruise Line2. Crystal Cruises3. Viking Ocean Cruises

In the Caribbean1. Disney Cruise Line2. Royal Caribbean International3. Seabourn Cruise Line

