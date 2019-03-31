LOGIN

TSB deploys a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident north of Kenora, Ontario

31 mar, 2019
TSB deploys a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident north of Kenora, Ontario TSB deploys a team of investigators to the site of a small aircraft accident north of Kenora, Ontario

WINNIPEG, March 31, 2019

WINNIPEG, March 31, 2019 /CNW/ - The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is deploying a team of investigators to the site of yesterday's accident involving a Piper J-3 Cub that occurred north of Kenora, Ontario. The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates marine, pipeline, railway and aviation transportation occurrences. Its sole aim is the advancement of transportation safety. It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability.

The TSB is online at www.tsb.gc.ca. Keep up to date through RSS, Twitter (@TSBCanada), YouTube, Flickr and our blog.

 

