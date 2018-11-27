LOGIN

Últimas horas

Análisis Técnicos

Visión de Expertos

Consenso analistas

Últimas noticias

cierre mercado:   MADRID Cerrado   -   NUEVA YORK Cerrado   -   TOKIO  02:44:04
  1. 26 nov

    Telefónica y dos valores más que han conseguido superar resistencias este lunes

  2. 26 nov

    Sabadell se acerca peligrosamente a la directriz alcista de los últimos seis años

  3. 26 nov

    Consultorio de análisis técnico: Ibex 35, Repsol, Mapfre, Ence, DIA y tres títulos más

  1. 25 nov

    Acciones de calidad y liquidez, apuestas de BlackRock para el mercado actual

  2. 23 nov

    Morgan Stanley: "Wall Street está en un mercado bajista, hay que vender los rallys"

  3. 21 nov

    El gurú Jeffrey Gundlach: "No hemos visto pánico, las acciones pueden caer más"

  1. 21 nov

    Goldman Sachs espera que Endesa recorte su dividendo este miércoles

  2. 20 nov

    Apple cae un 4,8% tras el segundo recorte de Goldman Sachs en una semana

  3. 19 nov

    Los legendarios Ray Dalio y Paul Tudor Jones ven al mercado en peligro

  1. 03:58

    Brasil.- El futuro ministro de Justicia de Brasil coordinará a la Policía Federal y Estatal para mejorar la seguridad

  2. 03:09

    Panamá.- Un juez de Panamá envía a juicio al expresidente del país Ricardo Martinelli por espionaje

  3. 02:17

    Muere un varón de 30 años en un accidente de tráfico en la M-618, en Hoyo de Manzanares

Stella's Music Club Launches New Record Label

| |
PrNews | 27 nov, 2018 03:12
Stella's Music Club Launches New Record Label Stella's Music Club Launches New Record Label

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stella's Music Club is taking it to the next level. The club is officially announcing Stella's Records—a local record label sourcing artists and bands who perform at Stella's Music Club. The club partnered with Superior Sound Studios in Cleveland, Ohio to form the label. Artists who sign with Stella's Records will have their music produced by seventeen-time platinum producer, Jim Wirt, who traveled all the way from Los Angeles, California to find Cleveland's hidden musical talent. Sound Engineer, Jim Stewart, will assist Wirt in his efforts with the bands' recordings. The bands/artists who come through and gig at Stella's now have a huge chance of being noticed and potentially signed to the new label.

The club will announce the label at the official launch party held at Stella's Music Club on December 12th at 6pm. The first band who signed with the label, Birds in the Boneyard who are Queens, New York natives, will be headlining and performing songs from their first album, Presenting Birds in the Boneyard. Their music will be distributed by Warner Music Distribution. The group has already performed at Stella's during a private show for staff and the media on November 14th, and will return on December 12th for a much larger crowd. The Black Moods (of Tempe, Arizona), Pale Hollow (of Cleveland, Ohio) and Disconnected (owner Michael Zweig's band of Cleveland, Ohio) will also be performing at the club in celebration of the launch.

December 12th is open to the media and public. Stella's encourages local bands to attend the party and bring their CDs to distribute to local press/media. Jim Wirt will also be in attendance and meeting fans at a booth at the club.

If you would like more information on this topic, call Nicole Bals at 216-626-6969 ext. 110 or email pr@stellasmusic.com

Contact: Stella's Music ClubPhone: 216.626.6969Email: pr@stellasmusic.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellas-music-club-launches-new-record-label-300755564.html

SOURCE Stella's Music Club

GKFX Te regala el libro sobre Técnicas de Trading de 162 páginas

Principales brokers

Brokers Regulación Spread EUR/USD Depósito mínimo  
Cyprus Securities ... 0.023 10 Ver perfil
Cyprus Securities ... 200 Ver perfil
Cyprus Securities ... 500 Ver perfil