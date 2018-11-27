Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Statement by the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2018

GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW):

"Our government has done everything it can to support and encourage Canada Post and CUPW to reach new negotiated collective agreements. Throughout the process, which has been going on for over a year, the parties were assisted by federal conciliation officers, mediators and a special mediator. We then re-appointed the special mediator twice in the hopes that the parties would reach a deal.

Despite these efforts, the parties were unable to reach agreements, and on November 22, the Government of Canada tabled Bill C-89, which sets out a process by which the parties will continue to negotiate with an independent mediator-arbitrator and the employees will return to work.

Today, Bill C-89 received Royal Assent. The rotating strikes will end and all postal services will resume when Bill C-89 comes into force, tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST. A mediator-arbitrator will be selected with input from both parties and appointed in the coming days to help them reach new collective agreements. The most recent collective agreements will be extended until new agreements are established.

The work stoppage at Canada Post has had significant negative impacts on Canadians, charities, businesses of all sizes, international commerce, Canada Post, its workers and their families. Canadians and businesses rely on Canada Post and its workers, especially during the busy retail season.

Back-to-work legislation is a last resort and not something we take lightly. However, having exhausted all other options, it is necessary to protect the public interest and avoid further harm to the Canadian economy."

