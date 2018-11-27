Sobeys Safeway Customer has a Million Reasons to Cheer Sobeys Safeway Customer has a Million Reasons to Cheer

Canada NewsWire

WINNIPEG, Nov. 26, 2018

WINNIPEG, Nov. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Jets fans everywhere are celebrating the incredible performance of Patrik Laine who scored FIVE goals for the Winnipeg NHL franchise against the St. Louis Blues on November 24, 2018.

But one of those fans has a million more reasons to be happy for Patrik.

Christopher Hayley of Winnipeg was drawn for the top prize in the Sobeys Safeway $1,000,000 Score & Win contest. The $1 million prize will be awarded for the amazing feat of a single player in a Western Canadian NHL franchise scoring five goals in a single game.

In addition, the winner will take home $100,000 for a single player scoring four goals in one game, and $1,000 in a Sobeys/Safeway gift card for a player logging a hat-trick. The $1 million prize will be paid in an annuity over 20 years through installments of $50,000 per year.

Sobeys and Safeway customers are automatically entered to the contest during the NHL regular and playoff seasons with the swipe of their AIR MILES collector card when they shop at any Sobeys or Safeway in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northwest Ontario.

One lucky shopper is randomly selected as a potential million-dollar winner before every Winnipeg Jets, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers game. Prizes are awarded to the randomly selected shopper in the team's region when a single player scores three, four, or five goals in a single game (excluding shootouts). In addition, for every goal a Western Canadian NHL team scores, 10 Sobeys or Safeway customers are randomly selected to receive a $25 gift card.

"We are happy for Patrik Laine, but we are absolutely thrilled for our customer for winning Sobeys Safeway $1,000,000 Score & Win!" said Scott Chollak, Sobeys VP Operations for Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Northwest Ontario. "As a passionate Jets fan, and part of a company that is passionate about community and celebrating what food can do in our lives, I could not be happier that someone is taking the top prize home."

Sobeys and Safeway support communities from coast to coast, recognizing that food provides more than just nutrition—it's an essential part of life. As a proud Canadian family business for over 100 years, we value the connection between food and the social benefits of sports, bringing our communities closer together around the hockey games that unite us across the country.

Full contest details are available at the Sobeys Safeway $1,000,000 Score & Win

About Sobeys Inc. Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), Sobeys owns or franchises approximately 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton's Drug Stores as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations. Sobeys, its franchisees and affiliates employ more than 120,000 people. More information on Sobeys Inc. can be found at www.sobeyscorporate.com.

About PromotivatePromotivate manages Sobeys Safeway $1,000,000 Score & Win on behalf of Sobeys Inc. At Promotivate, our approach is simple: create a single point of contact for clients and ensure that every need is addressed. For over 50 years, we have helped companies to create, plan and execute promotions flawlessly.

