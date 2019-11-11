SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2019 Nashville Music Awards SESAC Celebrates Songwriters and Publishers at 2019 Nashville Music Awards Justin Ebach Named Songwriter of the Year "Beautiful Crazy" Named Song of the Year Warner Chappell Named Publisher of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated its songwriters and music publishers behind the year's most-performed country and Americana songs at the company's annual Nashville Music Awards, tonight, Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum.

Justin Ebach was named SESAC's Songwriter of the Year for the second time, taking home his first award in 2017. Ebach's chart-topping hits from the past year include "Good Girl," recorded by Dustin Lynch and "Here Tonight," recorded by Brett Young. The longest running No. 1 Country Airplay song of 2019, "Beautiful Crazy," co-written by Wyatt Durrette III, published by Rosest Music, and recorded by Luke Combs was named SESAC Song of the Year. Warner Chappell Music took home the Publisher of the Year accolade during the event, after previously winning the award in 2017.

Dustin Lynch was on hand to present Ebach with his award for Songwriter of the Year, and Song of the Year and Publisher of the Year awards were presented by SESAC executives Shannan Hatch and Sam Kling. Eric Church surprised his co-writer, Ray Wylie Hubbard, as he presented him with the award for his song "Desperate Man."

The awards ceremony kicked off with a lot of energy as Blanco Brown performed his debut smash "The Git Up." Jimmie Allen provided a moving rendition of his record-breaking debut single "Best Shot" on piano, alongside co-writer and fellow award winner Josh London. Ray Wylie Hubbard took the stage last to perform Eric Church's "Desperate Man," which he co-wrote with Church.

The festive event, hosted by Shannan Hatch, SESAC's Vice President of Creative Services, honored top songwriters and publishers behind the year's biggest hits in the genres of country and Americana. More than 500 songwriters, publishers, and industry professionals attended the awards celebration, sponsored in part by Sound Royalties, SunTrust, Sweetwater, Bose and Jostens.

Country Awards:

"BACK TO LIFE"Written by: Cary Barlowe, Niko MoonPublished by: Bennetts Dad Songs, Niko Moon Publishing, Roc Nation US Music, Song of Rhythm House Black, Warner Chappell MusicRecorded by:Rascal Flatts

"BEAUTIFUL CRAZY"Written by: Wyatt Durrette IIIPublished by: Rosest MusicRecorded by: Luke Combs

"BEST SHOT"Written by: Jimmie Allen, Josh LondonPublished by: Castle Bound Music, Red Lining Music, Sony/ATV Lakeview, Songs of DowntownRecorded by: Jimmie Allen

"BLUE TACOMA"Written by: Casey BrownPublished by: Not Just Another Song Publishing, So Essential TunesRecorded by: Russell Dickerson

"BUY MY OWN DRINKS"Written by: Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Hannah MulhollandPublished by: Hatchoooo Music Publishing, Legends Of Magic Mustang Music, Music Of Platinum Pen, Thunder Cookie, Wild Wild Wild West Songs, BMG Silver Songs USRecorded by: Runaway June

"DESPERATE MAN"Written by: Ray Wylie HubbardPublished by: Snake Farm Publishing, BMG Silver Songs USRecorded by: Eric Church

"DRUNK ME"Written by: Justin WilsonPublished by: Legends Of Magic Mustang Music, Somebody Play It Again Music, BMG Silver Songs USRecorded by: Mitchell Tenpenny

"GIRL LIKE YOU"Written by: Michael Tyler, Jaron BoyerPublished by: peertunes LTD, MTNOIZE, Jaron Boyer MusicRecorded by: Jason Aldean

"GOOD GIRL"Written by: Justin EbachPublished by: Curb Wordspring Music, Memory Days, Warner Chappell MusicRecorded by: Dustin Lynch

"HANGIN' ON"Written by: Josh HogePublished by: EMI Foray Music, Write 2 Be Free MusicRecorded by: Chris Young

"HERE TONIGHT"Written by: Justin EbachPublished by: Curb Wordspring Music, Memory Days, Warner Chappell Music Recorded by: Brett Young

"MILLIONAIRE"Written by: Kevin WelchPublished by: Spur 66 Music, Universal TunesRecorded by: Chris Stapleton

"RAISED ON COUNTRY"Written by: Cary BarlowePublished by: Bennetts Dad Songs, Roc Nation US Music, Song of Rhythm House Black, Warner Chappell Music Recorded by: Chris Young

"RUMOR"Written and Recorded by: Lee Brice

"TALK YOU OUT OF IT"Written by: Alysa VanderheymPublished by: Castle Bound Music, Songs of DowntownRecorded by: Florida Georgia Line

Americana Awards:

"NOT MANY MILES TO GO"Written by: Rosanne CashPublished by: Chelcait Music, Words & Music SongsRecorded by: Rosanne Cash

"HIGH STEPPIN'"Written by: Scott Avett, Seth Avett, Bob CrawfordPublished by: Ramseur Family Fold Music, NemoIVMusic, First Big Snow Publishing, Truth Comes True PublishingRecorded by: The Avett Brothers

"NONE'YA"Written by: Hayes Carll, Allison MoorerPublished by: Highway 87 Publishing, Bernard House Music, BMG Silver Songs US, Songs of DowntownRecorded by: Hayes Carll

"TIMES LIKE THESE"Written by: Hayes CarllPublished by: Highway 87 Publishing, BMG Silver Songs USRecorded by: Hayes Carll

About SESAC PRO:

SESAC Performing Rights Organization is the second oldest PRO in the U.S. It drives efficiency in licensing for music users and enhances value for its affiliated writers, publishers and composers by providing timely, efficient royalty collection and distribution. SESAC represents over 30,000 songwriters and film composers from a broad range of genres including artists such as Adele, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, David Crosby, Rosanne Cash, Mariah Carey, Kesha, Lalah Hathaway, Christophe Beck, Gabriel Mann and many more. SESAC is a leader and innovator in music licensing that administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC PRO and its affiliates including The Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Holdings has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.

