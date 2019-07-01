Pintec Unveils New Brand Logo to Highlight Connections with Partners Pintec Unveils New Brand Logo to Highlight Connections with Partners

BEIJING, June 30, 2019

BEIJING, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. ("Pintec"; NASDAQ: PT), a leading independent fintech solutions provider, today unveiled a new brand logo designed to better communicate Pintec's brand vision of applying technology to connect and serve partners.

Pintec's new logo has maintained the minimalist tech style. The original small red chip design in the old logo is now enlarged and becomes the key visual, highlighting Pintec as a leading fintech solutions provider that empowers partners with core "chip level" solutions. The all capitalized brand name "PINTEC" has been streamlined to "Pintec". The font color has adjusted from gray to a darker ink blue, to convey a techy and modern feeling.

"We at Pintec are motivated by our mission of 'Powering the Future of Finance'," said William Wei, Founder and CEO of Pintec. "With our advanced and mature fintech solutions, Pintec hopes this new logo upgrade will further strengthen our brand and help us better serve our partners."

The new brand logo has a relief design for the red chip, which is also an abstraction of two holding hands. This design can better deliver Pintec's brand vision and demonstrate that its business model is to coordinate and connect financial and business partners with its fintech solutions and services.

The name "Pintec" derives from chip pin and technology, meaning that the company connects financial institutions with business scenarios. Pintec offers efficient and tailored intelligent fintech solutions, including point-of-sale financing, personal installment loans, business installment loans, wealth management, and insurance. Pintec's solutions, embedded into partners' product and service systems, much like chips, can enable partners to realize digital transformation and improve competitiveness.

About Pintec

PINTEC is a leading fintech solutions provider. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners, including point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. The company established a unique SaaS Plus service model. In addition to the industry-leading SaaS service platform, PINTEC also offers a full suite of value-added solutions to our customers, including decision support, traffic enhancement, joint-operations, and advisory services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities, Bank of Nanjing, East West Bank, China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation, Fullerton Financial Holdings. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

