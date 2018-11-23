LOGIN

  1. 22 nov

    Valores que han conseguido perforar soportes o resistencias este jueves

  2. 22 nov

    DIA: a punto de romper al alza un triángulo

  3. 22 nov

    El Ibex continúa con la mirada puesta en los mínimos anuales

  1. 21 nov

    El gurú Jeffrey Gundlach: "No hemos visto pánico, las acciones pueden caer más"

  2. 18 nov

    ¿Cómo aprovechar el esperado repunte de volatilidad en las bolsas en 2019?

  3. 15 nov

    UBS prevé que España crezca un 2,2% en 2019 y aconseja Endesa, ACS e Iberdrola

  1. 21 nov

    Goldman Sachs espera que Endesa recorte su dividendo este miércoles

  2. 20 nov

    Apple cae un 4,8% tras el segundo recorte de Goldman Sachs en una semana

  3. 19 nov

    Los legendarios Ray Dalio y Paul Tudor Jones ven al mercado en peligro

  1. 03:56

  2. 03:53

    Sánchez traslada a Díaz-Canel que le haría ilusión que los Reyes viajasen a Cuba en 2019

  3. 03:21

    Madrid y La Habana crean un mecanismo de consultas políticas que permitirá hablar de Derechos Humanos

Nissan Dealership Offers Deals on Valuable Car Parts for Holidays

| |
PrNews | 23 nov, 2018 02:00
Nissan Dealership Offers Deals on Valuable Car Parts for Holidays Nissan Dealership Offers Deals on Valuable Car Parts for Holidays Discounts on batteries and tires at Glendale Nissan

PR Newswire

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 22, 2018

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the holidays are in full swing, people are spending a lot of time traveling to buy gifts and spend time with friends and family. However, with so many gifts to buy and hours of traveling through the bad weather, saving money during the season is extremely important. Unfortunately, due to the wear and tear vehicles take with so much traveling and the weather change, inconveniences can pop up at any time. That's why Glendale Nissan, a Nissan dealership serving the Glendale Heights area, is offering great deals and discounts on crucial car parts needed for holiday traveling.

Even with the weather dropping to freezing temperatures, it can have a very negative effect on car batteries. In fact, at 32 degrees Fahrenheit, a car battery can lose up to 35 percent of its power. At 0 degrees, it can lose up to 60 percent of strength. Those needing a new car battery for their Nissan for holiday travel can get $20 off of genuine Nissan batteries.

Because the cold weather can often make the roads slick and dangerous, winter tires are also often a necessity for holiday travel. However, buying a complete set of tires can be quite costly. Luckily, drivers can also save $70 on four eligible tires at Glendale Nissan, helping to further cut down on holiday spending. Both of these deals are valid through the end of the year.

Glendale Nissan is a full-service dealership that specializes in new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wealth of pre-owned models from a wide variety of makes and models. Those interested in learning more about saving money on new tires and batteries can contact the dealership at http://www.glendalenissan.com, or speak to a staff member directly by dialing 630-469-6100 for additional information.

 

SOURCE Glendale Nissan

