MaxiMine Lists on Huobi Global's Vietnamese Arm, Hello Ex

CHENGDU, China, June 3, 2019

CHENGDU, China, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloud-based pool mining platform MaxiMine has clinched a spot on Hello EX, the Vietnamese branch of one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, Huobi Global. The news came two months after MaxiMine announced its listing on Bitforex and media reportings of its outstanding performance in Q1 of 2019. As of press time, MXM holds 84th place on CoinMarketCap and is scheduled to be listed on Hello Ex on 4th June 2019.

Sporting a 24 hours trading volume of 1.8 billion and ranked fifth in the world according to CoinMarketCap, Huobi Global has been renowned for its huge international presence and its stellar reputation in the field of cryptocurrency trade. Presently, Hello EX marks Huobi Global's latest venture into the Vietnamese market. The new exchange offers trading services among cryptocurrencies and between crypto to fiat currencies, including renminbi, the United States dollar, the Singapore dollar, euro and the Vietnamese dong. It also supports up to 12 international payment methods with free trade for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH and USDT etc.

MaxiMine's collaboration with Hello Ex comes as no surprise considering the aggressive stance the token has undertaken in recent months to break into international cryptocurrency markets; MaxiMine had concluded its strategic partnership a week ago with China's top blockchain news site Jinse Finance during their salon series in Chengdu, and had previously organised a trading competition with Coinbene (Korea) in mid-May that offered exclusive lucrative benefits to all Korean MaxiMine holders.

Just as Hello EX's slogan has stated, MaxiMine's partnership with Hello EX is sure to "prepare [it] for the future".

MaxiMine is currently listed on CoinBene, BitForex, Coinbit and Livecoin.

About MaxiMine

MaxiMine is a highly efficient and transparent cloud-based pool mining platform. Its headquarters is located in Singapore and has a strong international presence in the industry. Since its launch, MaxiMine has been garnering positive attention for its innovative business model and operational capabilities, paving the way for unfaltering growth ahead.

To find out more about MaxiMine, visit their socials at:

