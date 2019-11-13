LOGIN

Últimas horas

Análisis Técnicos

Visión de Expertos

Consenso analistas

Últimas noticias

cierre mercado:   MADRID Cerrado   -   NUEVA YORK  00:44:28   -   TOKIO Cerrado
  1. 18:44 Valores que han conseguido perforar soportes o resistencias este miércoles
  2. 18:04 El Ibex pierde el soporte de los 9.200 puntos
  3. 17:43 Inquietante envolvente bajista del Ibex
  1. 12 nov JPMorgan y Morgan Stanley anticipan rally de Navidad para las bolsas mundiales
  2. 11 nov Berenberg: Francia sustituirá a Alemania como la nueva locomotora de Europa
  3. 06 nov Julius Baer: los récords de Wall Street son "una señal muy alcista" para las bolsas
  1. 07 nov Merrill Lynch: la compra de Air Europa cuestiona el futuro de la 'low cost' Level
  2. 05 nov Morgan Stanley no se cree el récord del S&P 500 y aconseja permanecer defensivo
  3. 18 oct Sabadell: Ferrovial reducirá su deuda a la mitad tras la venta de la filial de Servicios
  1. 21:14 El cambio de escaño obliga al PSOE a asegurarse la abstención de Bildu y ERC
  2. 20:59 Bolivia.- Añez se reivindica como presidenta interina y promete elecciones "en el tiempo más breve posible"
  3. 20:58 Merlin Properties ultima la venta de 26 edificios de oficinas por unos 200 millones

Mark A. Hammer Selected to 2019 Super Lawyers®

| |
PR News | 13 nov, 2019 19:49
Mark A. Hammer Selected to 2019 Super Lawyers® Mark A. Hammer Selected to 2019 Super Lawyers® As a founding attorney of The Hammer Law Firm, LLC, Mark has enjoyed Super Lawyers® recognition since 2017

PR Newswire

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Super Lawyers® publishes a list of top-rated attorneys in over 70 practice areas. In 2017, 2018 and 2019, Attorney Mark A. Hammer was recognized for his high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement in criminal defense. Hammer graduated from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1986 and spent more than 13 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney before forming his own firm, which focuses exclusively on criminal defense.

Hammer's legal insight and professional experience help him obtain yearly Super Lawyers® recognition and his work history serves as a valuable asset when he represents clients. A top-rated criminal defense attorney in St. Louis, MO, Hammer defends those charged with federal crimes, theft, sex crimes, violent crimes, DUI/DWIs, white collar crimes, drug crimes, domestic violence, and juvenile offenses.

Hammer is licensed to practice in Missouri, Minnesota, Washington and California, as well as in District Courts across Missouri, Illinois, California, Indiana and Colorado. Additionally, Hammer is admitted to practice at the appellate level, in both the 8th and 9th Circuits of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Recognition by Super Lawyers® is decided by a careful selection process, where an attorney's verdicts, settlements, representative clients, honors, awards, education, experience, and other outstanding achievements are considered. Only 5% of American attorneys are selected to Super Lawyers®.

For more about Mark A. Hammer and The Hammer Law Firm, visit thehammerlawfirm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mark-a-hammer-selected-to-2019-super-lawyers-300957752.html

SOURCE The Hammer Law Firm