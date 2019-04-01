DFW Airport Welcomes Air France Service to Paris DFW Airport Welcomes Air France Service to Paris New service provides more choices for DFW customers, new connections to European destinations

PR Newswire

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, March 31, 2019

DFW AIRPORT, Texas, March 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Air France has launched new non-stop flights between Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport and Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG) Airport, strengthening the strong ties between North Texas and one of its biggest trading partners. Air France will operate up to five weekly flights on the Airbus A330, equipped with its new Business, Premium Economy and Economy cabins.

"DFW Airport is growing faster than ever, and we're pleased to welcome Air France, offering more choices for our customers to reach key European destinations," said Sean Donohue, CEO of DFW Airport. "We met with Air France last summer and strengthened our relationship with Groupe ADP, operator of Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, with a new cargo partnership. This route will continue to build on the ties between Dallas-Fort Worth and France."

Air France announced the new service just months after DFW Airport representatives, Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price took part in a trade mission to France. Meetings were held with Air France executives and Groupe ADP.

"I am delighted to inaugurate this new non-stop service to Dallas-Fort Worth, Air France's 13th destination in the US," said Anne Rigail, CEO of Air France. "The American market is of prime importance for the Air France-KLM group, which alongside its transatlantic joint venture partners, operates more than 270 daily flights between Europe and North America. On flights to Dallas-Fort Worth, we are offering our customers a new travel experience on board our fully renovated Airbus A330s equipped with Wi-Fi, throughout the summer season."

Air France is the national flag carrier of France and has become the 13th international passenger carrier serving DFW Airport. It is a founding member of the SkyTeam alliance.

The new non-stop service to Paris means DFW will offer 17 daily flights to nine European cities this summer, almost doubling service to this vital region from nine flights to five destinations just five years ago. This summer will also mark the addition of two additional destinations, Munich and Dublin.

About Dallas Fort Worth International Airport:Dallas Fort Worth International (DFW) Airport warmly welcomes more than 69 million customers along their journey every year, elevating DFW to a status as one of the most frequently visited superhub airports in the world. Customers can choose among 187 domestic and 62 international nonstop destinations worldwide. DFW is elevating the customer experience with modernized facilities and updated amenities. Centered between its owner cities of Dallas and Fort Worth, Texas, DFW Airport also serves as a major economic generator for the North Texas region, producing over $37 billion in economic impact each year by connecting people through business and leisure travel. In 2019, DFW Airport earned the prestigious Airport of the Year award from Air Transport World. For more information, visit the DFW website or download the DFW Mobile App for iOS and Android devices.

Follow @dfwairport on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dfw-airport-welcomes-air-france-service-to-paris-300821540.html

SOURCE DFW International Airport