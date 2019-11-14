Descendent of Murderers Solves #1 Challenge Facing Billionaires and Their Families Today Descendent of Murderers Solves #1 Challenge Facing Billionaires and Their Families Today The Solomon Wisdom Society helps its members avoid sacrificing their families on the altar of success, and instead forge multi-generational success wielding Solomon's trillionaire wisdom.

DETROIT, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Solomon Wisdom Society ("SWS") is the world's most elite fraternity designed help its' members maximize their impact and fulfillment creating sustainable success that lasts for 4-5 generations. To ensure members are best served, membership is by invitation only, and limited to 40 billionaires worldwide.

Members will have access to three main tools to help them achieve sustained success: three live MasterMind retreats/year for community building and support, exclusive use of the Solomon Says app to help them and their team/family make the best decisions daily using Solomon's input, and LegacyBuilders coaching to design their custom family and business blueprint. The first Solomon Wisdom Society retreat will take place spring 2019.

The Solomon Wisdom Society was created out of founder David Roy Newby's experiences and talks with 135 billionaires. Having built multiple businesses, David sacrificed his own family on the altar of success through age 38. Reveals Newby: "I am descended from 3 generations of men that murdered family members, and I had a bad temper as a child. I learned how to deal with anger productively by age 12, yet I didn't know how to be a good husband or a good dad, and my family suffered as a result."

Fear of embarrassment kept him from asking for help in these areas, and David decided in 2012 that he would no longer set his sons up for failure because of his success or fear of embarrassment. That decision led him to create SWS, as he was shocked to discover that no group existed to help billionaires address these unique relational challenges they face.

"Billionaires are some of the most misunderstood and loneliest people on the planet," says Newby. "Davos, Bilderberg, the Milken and Forbes events, and other masterminds- all these are great, yet they don't address the unique risks that billionaire families face. SWS helps the most amazing group of entrepreneurs on the planet create truly sustained success."

Those who apply and are accepted to the Solomon Wisdom Society can expect monthly video coaching calls with SWS leaders between live retreats, dedicated and strategic individualized attention, and private venues for SWS ultra-curated experiences.

To learn more about the Solomon Wisdom Society and to explore membership, visit https://www.SolomonWisdomSociety.com or email [email protected]

About the Solomon Wisdom Society The Solomon Wisdom Society is the world's most exclusive fraternity limited to less than 2% of the world's billionaires, created by David Roy Newby. SWS members have access to SWS's 3 retreats, LegacyBuilders coaching, and the Solomon Says app, and have the opportunity to create lasting relationships and friendships with peers committed to lasting success, impact, and fun.

David Roy Newby's Bio DAVID ROY NEWBY is a legacy coach to top entrepreneurs that want to create lasting success, including those who have built $10-million, $100-million, and multi-billion enterprises. As a popular speaker, he shares the stage with business leaders, billionaires, and even royalty, including Robert Kiyosaki, David Green (Hobby Lobby), Sheila Barry Driscoll (Driscoll Berries), and the Rockefellers. He is the founder of the Solomon Wisdom Society, and the author of multiple books that have been on bookshelves since 2006, including his recent #1 bestseller "Beyond Billions." David can be reached regarding speaking, guest-expert appearance, or legacy coaching at [email protected] or text/WhatsApp/Telegram at +1-248-325-8872.

