Carbon, Inc. CEO Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Overall Award Winner Carbon, Inc. CEO Named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Overall Award Winner EY recognizes Dr. Joe DeSimone with most prestigious award for entrepreneurs, celebrating unstoppable leaders transforming our world

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Joe DeSimone, CEO of Carbon, Inc. has been named Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 National Overall Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). For 33 years, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Award has recognized and celebrated the endeavors of unstoppable men and women who create the products and services that keep our worldwide economy moving forward and redefine the way we live, work and play. Dr. DeSimone is receiving this award for transforming the manufacturing and distribution industries with 3D printing unicorn Carbon.

"Dr. Joe DeSimone is an internationally-recognized scientist who is taking advantage of a huge market opportunity while remaining true to Carbon's purpose of inspiring real change," said Debra von Storch, Entrepreneur Of The Year, EY Americas Director. "We are honored to recognize an entrepreneur who leads a purpose-driven organization and believes diversity is a fundamental component of innovation."

DeSimone has published over 350 scientific articles and has over 200 issued patents in his name with over 200 patents pending.

Carbon, Inc. is a leader in the digital manufacturing space, powered by its breakthrough CLIP (Continuous Liquid Interface Production) technology. With 3D printers that are up to 100 times faster than traditional models, the company is pioneering a new era of digital manufacturing and is valued at over $2 billion. Partnering with industry powerhouses, Carbon, Inc. creates high-strength, lightweight materials that can be used to manufacture diverse products, from football helmets, dental aligners, automotive parts, bike saddles and running shoes.

DeSimone was recognized at the Entrepreneur Of The Year US national gala, which is the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum® in Palm Springs, California. Founded and produced by EY US, the Forum is the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies and America's largest gathering of entrepreneurs.

In addition to the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award, 11 awards were given in industry-specific categories. Winners were selected by an independent panel of judges from more than 230 regional award recipients.

Entrepreneur Of The Year National Category Winners"Leaders in their respective industries, the category winners have been driven by their desire to better the world around them, stopping at nothing to achieve their greatest ambitions," von Storch said. "This year, our winners employed over 146,000 people with job growth of 28 percent, while also generating revenue of more than $42 billion — more than 46 percent annual revenue growth."

By category, they include:

Consumer Products and Retail: Stephen Hawthornthwaite, Co-Founder – Rothy's, Inc., San Francisco, CA Distribution and Manufacturing: Dr. Joe DeSimone, Co-Founder & CEO – Carbon, Inc., Redwood City, CA Emerging: Kabir Barday, Founder & CEO – OneTrust, Atlanta, GA Energy and Natural Resources: Brandon Dewan, CEO – Eagle Pipe, LLC, Houston, TX Family Business: Thomas Hartland-Mackle, President & CEO – City Electric Supply Co., Dallas, TX Financial Services: Mike Massaro, CEO – Flywire, Boston, MA Life Sciences: John Thero, President & CEO – Amarin Corporation, Bedminster, NJ Media, Entertainment and Telecommunications: Dave Schaeffer, Founder & CEO – Cogent Communications, Washington, DC Real Estate, Hospitality & Construction: Molly North, President & CEO – AI. Neyer, Cincinnati, OH Services: Bruce Maddock, CEO and Jaspar Weir, President – TaskUs, Santa Monica, CA Technology: Caryn Seidman Becker, Chairman & CEO and Ken Cornick, Co-Founder & President – CLEAR, New York, NY

